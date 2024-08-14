Performance Comparison: ServiceNow And Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

ServiceNow Background

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth ServiceNow Inc 148.33 19.45 17.04 3.12% $0.48 $2.08 22.19% Microsoft Corp 35.09 11.46 12.62 8.45% $34.33 $45.04 15.2% Oracle Corp 36.19 42.51 7.16 43.89% $6.21 $10.36 3.26% Palo Alto Networks Inc 48.15 24.15 15.15 6.32% $0.33 $1.47 15.33% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 461.21 23.81 18.59 1.77% $0.11 $0.7 32.99% Fortinet Inc 42.31 189.77 10.02 504.05% $0.5 $1.16 10.95% Gen Digital Inc 25.92 7.77 4.14 8.69% $0.54 $0.78 2.33% Monday.Com Ltd 319.73 14.36 15.64 1.62% $0.0 $0.21 34.4% Dolby Laboratories Inc 31.85 2.72 5.38 1.58% $0.06 $0.25 -3.2% CommVault Systems Inc 39.01 23.48 7.88 6.62% $0.02 $0.18 13.38% Qualys Inc 27.59 10.76 8.09 10.52% $0.05 $0.12 8.38% Teradata Corp 42.09 34.52 1.50 57.36% $0.09 $0.27 -5.63% Progress Software Corp 34.65 6.01 3.54 3.75% $0.05 $0.14 -1.78% N-able Inc 71.39 3.29 5.36 1.32% $0.03 $0.1 12.6% Average 93.48 30.35 8.85 50.46% $3.26 $4.68 10.63%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

By closely studying ServiceNow, we can observe the following trends:

At 148.33, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 1.59x, suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 19.45, which is well below the industry average by 0.64x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 17.04, surpassing the industry average by 1.93x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 3.12%, which is 47.34% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $480 Million, which is 0.15x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $2.08 Billion, which indicates 0.44x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 22.19% exceeds the industry average of 10.63%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating ServiceNow against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, ServiceNow is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Key Takeaways

For ServiceNow in the Software industry, the high PE ratio suggests the stock is relatively expensive compared to peers. The low PB ratio indicates the stock is undervalued based on its book value. The high PS ratio implies investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's revenue. In terms of fundamentals, the low ROE and EBITDA indicate lower profitability and operational efficiency compared to industry peers. The low gross profit margin suggests the company may have higher costs relative to revenue. The high revenue growth rate indicates strong top-line performance compared to competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.