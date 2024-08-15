Performance Comparison: ON Semiconductor And Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

ON Semiconductor Background

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth ON Semiconductor Corp 16.19 3.65 4.01 4.11% $0.58 $0.78 -17.15% NVIDIA Corp 69.09 59.11 36.91 32.31% $17.75 $20.41 262.12% Broadcom Inc 67.94 10.49 16.63 3.02% $5.58 $7.78 42.99% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 167.56 4.03 9.90 0.47% $1.12 $2.86 8.88% Qualcomm Inc 21.37 7.55 5.05 8.67% $2.87 $5.22 11.15% Texas Instruments Inc 33.90 10.38 11.15 6.59% $1.76 $2.21 -15.65% ARM Holdings PLC 311.24 23.30 37.74 4.07% $0.23 $0.91 39.11% Analog Devices Inc 50.31 3.03 10.29 0.85% $0.93 $1.18 -33.83% Intel Corp 83 0.74 1.54 -1.46% $0.86 $4.55 -0.9% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 102.69 19.15 22.26 4.66% $0.13 $0.28 15.03% Microchip Technology Inc 31.12 6.54 6.47 1.98% $0.41 $0.74 -45.76% STMicroelectronics NV 9.20 1.57 1.81 2.07% $0.45 $1.3 -25.29% First Solar Inc 20.14 3.33 6.44 4.94% $0.48 $0.5 24.65% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc 29.84 2.14 3.52 1.38% $0.56 $0.4 -11.54% United Microelectronics Corp 13.33 1.98 3.12 3.76% $27.9 $19.98 0.89% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.78 2.26 1.17 2.62% $26.08 $23.07 2.91% Skyworks Solutions Inc 21.67 2.64 3.87 1.9% $0.25 $0.36 -15.47% Universal Display Corp 38.29 5.54 13.64 3.47% $0.07 $0.12 8.15% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 103.70 6.86 11.02 1.88% $0.04 $0.1 28.25% Cirrus Logic Inc 25.48 3.96 4.14 2.3% $0.07 $0.19 17.98% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 34.27 9.19 10.33 3.28% $0.04 $0.08 -34.72% Average 62.7 9.19 10.85 4.44% $4.38 $4.61 13.95%

Through a detailed examination of ON Semiconductor, we can deduce the following trends:

At 16.19, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.26x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 3.65, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.4x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 4.01, which is 0.37x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 4.11% that is 0.33% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $580 Million, which is 0.13x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $780 Million is 0.17x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of -17.15% is significantly below the industry average of 13.95%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, ON Semiconductor stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

ON Semiconductor has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For ON Semiconductor, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to industry peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest weaker financial performance relative to competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector. It may be prudent to further investigate the company's operational efficiency and growth strategies to improve its standing within the industry.

