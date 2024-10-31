Performance Comparison: Procter & Gamble And Competitors In Household Products Industry

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) alongside its primary competitors in the Household Products industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Procter & Gamble Background

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Procter & Gamble Co 28.65 7.67 4.89 6.2% $4.85 $10.18 -0.1% Colgate-Palmolive Co 27.20 177.79 3.88 414.16% $1.25 $3.07 4.89% Kimberly-Clark Corp 17.41 34.88 2.26 74.93% $1.35 $1.78 -3.51% Church & Dwight Co Inc 31.02 5.72 4.14 5.79% $0.4 $0.71 3.92% Clorox Co 69.56 59.01 2.75 103.1% $0.35 $0.88 -5.75% Reynolds Consumer Products Inc 15.82 2.82 1.58 4.82% $0.17 $0.26 -1.06% WD-40 Co 51.77 15.54 6.08 7.39% $0.03 $0.08 11.06% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc 23.08 1.22 1.21 0.28% $0.08 $0.3 5.97% Energizer Holdings Inc 232.07 18.90 0.81 -27.84% $0.01 $0.28 0.29% Central Garden & Pet Co 13.51 1.24 0.60 5.14% $0.14 $0.32 -2.63% Oil-Dri Corp of America 12.55 2.36 1.38 3.08% $0.02 $0.03 5.88% Average 49.4 31.95 2.47 59.09% $0.38 $0.77 1.91%

By closely examining Procter & Gamble, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 28.65 is 0.58x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.67, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.24x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio of 4.89, which is 1.98x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.2%, which is 52.89% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $4.85 Billion, which is 12.76x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $10.18 Billion, which indicates 13.22x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of -0.1% is significantly below the industry average of 1.91%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Procter & Gamble against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Procter & Gamble demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for Procter & Gamble indicate that it is undervalued compared to its peers in the Household Products industry. However, the low ROE suggests that the company is not efficiently utilizing its assets to generate profits. On the other hand, the high EBITDA and gross profit margins highlight strong operational performance. The low revenue growth rate may be a concern for the company's future prospects in the industry.

