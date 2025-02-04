Performance Comparison: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 33.11 10.09 11.73 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 41.22 34.31 8.73 25.66% $5.75 $9.97 8.64% ServiceNow Inc 149.26 21.94 19.37 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 47.42 20.29 15.67 6.33% $0.45 $1.58 13.88% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 779.55 32.02 26.58 -0.57% $0.05 $0.76 28.52% Fortinet Inc 50.70 85.16 13.63 90.26% $0.66 $1.24 13.0% Gen Digital Inc 26.47 7.74 4.34 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 577.51 12.75 14.08 -1.28% $-0.02 $0.23 32.67% Dolby Laboratories Inc 31.16 3.23 6.22 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 41.92 24.35 7.63 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% QXO Inc 23.58 1.21 21.48 -0.21% $-0.03 $0.01 -2.0% Qualys Inc 31.29 11.53 8.97 10.53% $0.05 $0.13 8.36% Teradata Corp 37.09 24.14 1.74 32.0% $0.08 $0.27 0.46% SolarWinds Corp 68.05 1.87 3.27 0.94% $0.07 $0.18 5.5% Progress Software Corp 36.80 5.60 3.34 0.27% $0.05 $0.18 21.47% Average 138.72 20.44 11.08 13.01% $0.59 $1.3 13.58%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends can be discerned:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 33.11 significantly below the industry average by 0.24x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.09, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.49x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio of 11.73, which is 1.06x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% that is 4.84% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion, which is 62.36x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion, which indicates 36.79x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 12.27% compared to the industry average of 13.58%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Microsoft against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the company is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values Microsoft's sales more highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms its peers, reflecting strong profitability and operational efficiency. The low revenue growth rate may be a concern for investors looking for high-growth opportunities in the sector.

