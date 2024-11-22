Performance Comparison: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 34.09 10.67 12.13 8.87% $38.23 $45.49 16.04% Oracle Corp 49.60 49.30 10.12 30.01% $5.44 $9.4 6.86% ServiceNow Inc 163.09 23.25 20.78 4.81% $0.67 $2.21 22.25% Palo Alto Networks Inc 51.58 22.07 17.04 6.33% $0.39 $1.62 -2.32% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 518.19 30.72 25.25 1.75% $0.12 $0.73 31.74% Fortinet Inc 47.25 79.35 12.70 90.26% $0.66 $1.24 13.0% Gen Digital Inc 30.11 8.76 4.88 7.92% $0.51 $0.78 3.07% Monday.Com Ltd 642.47 14.18 15.66 -1.28% $-0.02 $0.23 32.67% Dolby Laboratories Inc 29.83 3.09 6.13 2.39% $0.07 $0.27 4.9% CommVault Systems Inc 43.32 26.87 8.58 5.56% $0.02 $0.19 16.06% QXO Inc 29.19 1.50 26.60 -0.21% $-0.03 $0.01 -2.0% Qualys Inc 33.15 12.22 9.51 10.53% $0.05 $0.13 8.36% Progress Software Corp 36.95 6.93 4.26 6.88% $0.06 $0.15 2.11% Teradata Corp 35.73 23.25 1.67 32.0% $0.08 $0.27 0.46% SolarWinds Corp 59.32 1.63 2.85 0.94% $0.07 $0.18 5.5% Average 126.41 21.65 11.86 14.13% $0.58 $1.24 10.19%

Through a thorough examination of Microsoft, we can discern the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 34.09 significantly below the industry average by 0.27x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.67, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.49x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.13, surpassing the industry average by 1.02x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.87% that is 5.26% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.23 Billion, which is 65.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $45.49 Billion, which indicates 36.69x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 16.04%, outperforming the industry average of 10.19%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Microsoft in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the high PS ratio suggests overvaluation based on revenue. The low ROE may indicate lower profitability compared to peers, despite high EBITDA and gross profit margins. The high revenue growth suggests strong performance in generating sales.

