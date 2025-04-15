Performance Comparison: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 31.25 9.52 11.07 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 31.61 22.57 6.90 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 116.93 17.23 15.18 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 96.03 17.65 14.06 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 42.85 49.86 12.55 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 24.17 7.06 3.96 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 396.45 12.11 13.26 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% Dolby Laboratories Inc 27.42 2.84 5.47 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 40.40 23.47 7.36 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 26.50 9.42 7.58 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% SolarWinds Corp 28.89 2.29 4.05 5.26% $0.07 $0.19 6.14% Progress Software Corp 45.24 5.72 3.17 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 17.68 14.81 1.15 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 59.15 85.46 1.77 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 73.33 20.81 7.42 7.58% $0.65 $1.36 13.07%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends can be discerned:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 31.25 is lower than the industry average by 0.43x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 9.52 , which is 0.46x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 11.07 , surpassing the industry average by 1.49x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% , which is 0.59% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion is 56.6x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion , which indicates 35.17x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% is significantly below the industry average of 13.07%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms peers, indicating strong financial health. The low revenue growth rate may be a concern for future performance compared to industry peers.

