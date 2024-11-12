Performance Comparison: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 34.52 10.80 12.29 8.87% $38.23 $45.49 16.04% Oracle Corp 48.74 48.46 9.95 30.01% $5.44 $9.4 6.86% ServiceNow Inc 161.37 23.01 20.56 4.81% $0.67 $2.21 22.25% Palo Alto Networks Inc 54.68 25.20 17.56 7.42% $0.39 $1.62 12.09% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 496.26 29.42 24.18 1.75% $0.12 $0.73 31.74% Fortinet Inc 48.83 81.86 13.12 90.26% $0.5 $1.16 5.15% Gen Digital Inc 30.68 8.92 4.97 7.92% $0.51 $0.78 3.07% Monday.Com Ltd 335.34 15.06 16.40 1.62% $0.0 $0.21 34.4% CommVault Systems Inc 43.97 27.27 8.71 5.56% $0.02 $0.19 16.06% Dolby Laboratories Inc 34.62 2.96 5.85 1.58% $0.06 $0.25 -3.2% Qualys Inc 34.27 12.63 9.83 10.53% $0.05 $0.13 8.36% Progress Software Corp 36.68 6.88 4.23 6.88% $0.06 $0.15 2.11% Teradata Corp 35.05 22.81 1.64 32.0% $0.08 $0.27 0.46% SolarWinds Corp 61.23 1.68 2.94 0.94% $0.07 $0.18 5.5% Average 109.36 23.55 10.76 15.48% $0.61 $1.33 11.14%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

By carefully studying Microsoft, we can deduce the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 34.52 is 0.32x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 10.8, which is well below the industry average by 0.46x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.29, which is 1.14x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.87% is 6.61% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.23 Billion, which is 62.67x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $45.49 Billion is 34.2x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.04% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.14%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Microsoft and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance, outperforming industry peers and demonstrating solid financial health.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.