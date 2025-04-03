Performance Comparison: Meta Platforms And Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 24.47 8.10 9.28 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 19.53 5.89 5.58 8.3% $36.5 $55.86 11.77% Baidu Inc 10.12 0.87 1.75 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Pinterest Inc 11.75 4.48 6.01 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 39.63 3.40 8.52 3.04% $0.33 $1.6 -4.6% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 122.62 1.96 2.93 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% CarGurus Inc 147.55 5.69 3.51 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% Yelp Inc 20.41 3.35 1.92 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% Weibo Corp 8.14 0.66 1.43 0.25% $0.14 $0.37 -1.65% Tripadvisor Inc 357.75 2.13 1.13 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 27.20 0.92 1.23 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Hello Group Inc 8.19 0.65 0.80 1.66% $0.56 $1.05 -1.43% Average 70.26 2.73 3.16 7.51% $4.12 $7.05 3.31%

By closely examining Meta Platforms, we can identify the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 24.47 is lower than the industry average by 0.35x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 8.1 which exceeds the industry average by 2.97x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.28 , which is 2.94x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% is 4.49% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion , which is 6.86x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $39.55 Billion , which indicates 5.61x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 20.63% exceeds the industry average of 3.31%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Meta Platforms in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. On the other hand, Meta Platforms shows high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, reflecting strong financial performance within the Interactive Media & Services sector.

