Performance Comparison: Meta Platforms And Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 29.51 9.77 11.19 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 25.67 7.75 7.34 8.55% $35.74 $51.79 15.09% Baidu Inc 12.16 0.90 1.75 2.98% $9.27 $17.16 -2.58% Pinterest Inc 104.34 7.80 6.68 1.0% $-0.0 $0.71 17.71% Kanzhun Ltd 34.09 3.25 7.03 3.18% $0.33 $1.6 18.98% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 347.83 2.15 3.19 1.35% $0.07 $0.26 -3.25% Yelp Inc 24.49 3.58 2.08 5.21% $0.06 $0.33 4.41% Weibo Corp 6.96 0.69 1.50 3.78% $0.14 $0.37 5.05% Tripadvisor Inc 67.04 2.57 1.43 4.33% $0.1 $0.48 -0.19% JOYY Inc 13.89 0.47 1.27 1.17% $0.06 $0.21 -1.48% Ziff Davis Inc 39.34 1.29 1.73 -2.68% $0.02 $0.3 3.69% Average 67.58 3.04 3.4 2.89% $4.58 $7.32 5.74%

When closely examining Meta Platforms, the following trends emerge:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 29.51 is 0.44x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.77 relative to the industry average by 3.21x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 11.19, surpassing the industry average by 3.29x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0%, which is 9.11% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion, which is 6.17x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $39.55 Billion, which indicates 5.4x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 20.63%, outperforming the industry average of 5.74%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Meta Platforms with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for Meta Platforms indicate that it may be overvalued compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. However, its high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that the company is performing well and has strong financial health relative to its competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.