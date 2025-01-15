Performance Comparison: Meta Platforms And Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.04 9.12 9.98 9.77% $22.06 $33.21 18.87% Alphabet Inc 25.15 7.39 6.98 8.55% $35.74 $51.79 15.09% Baidu Inc 10.61 0.79 1.53 2.98% $9.27 $17.16 -2.58% Pinterest Inc 93.09 6.96 5.96 1.0% $-0.0 $0.71 17.71% Kanzhun Ltd 31.99 3.05 6.59 3.18% $0.33 $1.6 18.98% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 325.67 2.01 2.99 1.35% $0.07 $0.26 -3.25% Yelp Inc 23.69 3.46 2.02 5.21% $0.06 $0.33 4.41% JOYY Inc 12.28 0.42 1.13 1.17% $0.06 $0.21 -1.48% Weibo Corp 6.39 0.63 1.38 3.78% $0.14 $0.37 5.05% Ziff Davis Inc 39.29 1.28 1.73 -2.68% $0.02 $0.3 3.69% Tripadvisor Inc 57 2.19 1.22 4.33% $0.1 $0.48 -0.19% Hello Group Inc 7.27 0.77 0.87 4.03% $0.56 $1.05 -12.1% Average 57.49 2.63 2.95 2.99% $4.21 $6.75 4.12%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

When closely examining Meta Platforms, the following trends emerge:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 28.04, which is 0.49x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.12, which is 3.47x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.98, surpassing the industry average by 3.38x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.77% is 6.78% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.06 Billion, which is 5.24x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $33.21 Billion, which indicates 4.92x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.87% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 4.12%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. On the other hand, Meta Platforms shows high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth compared to its peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential in the Interactive Media & Services industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.