Performance Comparison: Mastercard And Competitors In Financial Services Industry

Mastercard Background

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Mastercard Inc 37.67 61.34 17.49 44.44% $4.32 $5.35 11.04% Visa Inc 30.49 14.47 16.67 12.62% $6.45 $7.13 9.57% Fiserv Inc 30.89 3.63 5.37 3.14% $2.22 $3.12 7.38% PayPal Holdings Inc 18.63 3.81 2.66 5.46% $1.75 $3.61 8.21% Fidelity National Information Services Inc 83.23 2.69 4.88 1.39% $0.8 $0.95 2.68% Block Inc 62.46 2.15 1.81 1.02% $0.6 $2.23 11.21% Global Payments Inc 20.31 1.26 2.89 1.68% $1.08 $1.63 4.74% Corpay Inc 22.33 7.75 5.89 8.38% $0.51 $0.77 2.9% Jack Henry & Associates Inc 33.19 6.87 5.72 5.58% $0.18 $0.23 4.73% WEX Inc 35.83 4.77 3.34 4.32% $0.25 $0.41 8.4% Shift4 Payments Inc 52.67 8.29 1.94 5.7% $0.13 $0.23 29.83% Euronet Worldwide Inc 17.56 3.72 1.31 6.76% $0.18 $0.41 5.02% The Western Union Co 7.16 9 0.98 33.62% $0.24 $0.4 -8.85% StoneCo Ltd 10.41 1.25 1.60 3.29% $1.13 $2.25 11.86% Payoneer Global Inc 29.19 4.33 3.24 4.87% $0.06 $0.2 15.86% PagSeguro Digital Ltd 8.45 1.10 1.70 3.59% $1.83 $-0.02 6.74% Paymentus Holdings Inc 84.31 6.04 3.97 2.1% $0.02 $0.06 32.55% DLocal Ltd 18.55 5.25 3.50 10.06% $0.06 $0.07 6.29% Evertec Inc 31.45 4.37 2.77 6.44% $0.09 $0.11 26.88% Average 33.17 5.04 3.9 6.67% $0.98 $1.32 10.33%

Upon closer analysis of Mastercard, the following trends become apparent:

The current Price to Earnings ratio of 37.67 is 1.14x higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 61.34 relative to the industry average by 12.17x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 17.49, which is 4.48x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 44.44%, which is 37.77% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $4.32 Billion, which is 4.41x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $5.35 Billion, which indicates 4.05x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 11.04% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.33%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Mastercard in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Mastercard has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 2.1.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Mastercard, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to industry peers, indicating potential overvaluation. On the other hand, Mastercard's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong operational performance and growth prospects within the Financial Services sector.

