Performance Comparison: Lam Research And Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

Lam Research Background

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segments of deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear cut second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Lam Research Corp 31.80 14.12 8.17 11.89% $1.23 $1.8 -1.96% ASML Holding NV 50.54 23.14 13.40 11.07% $2.06 $3.21 -9.55% Applied Materials Inc 24.41 9.66 6.73 9.67% $2.15 $3.15 0.24% KLA Corp 40.63 32.94 11.44 25.88% $1.13 $1.56 8.85% Teradyne Inc 43.15 7.50 7.91 7.04% $0.19 $0.43 21.68% Entegris Inc 97.76 5.10 5.46 1.32% $0.2 $0.35 -16.41% Enphase Energy Inc 123.77 17.62 11.21 1.2% $0.03 $0.14 -57.33% Onto Innovation Inc 68.08 5.29 11.19 2.66% $0.06 $0.12 14.9% Amkor Technology Inc 21.49 1.99 1.26 1.66% $0.25 $0.21 0.24% FormFactor Inc 34.84 4.37 5.99 2.38% $0.01 $0.06 0.76% Axcelis Technologies Inc 17.43 4.40 3.75 5.84% $0.06 $0.12 -0.65% Photronics Inc 11.82 1.56 1.79 3.52% $0.1 $0.08 -5.37% PDF Solutions Inc 586.83 6 8.22 -0.17% $-0.0 $0.03 1.35% ACM Research Inc 13.68 1.40 1.84 2.23% $0.03 $0.08 104.95% Aehr Test Systems 16.85 4.91 8.44 24.09% $0.0 $0.01 -25.46% inTest Corp 18.31 1.36 1.07 0.68% $0.0 $0.01 -6.56% Average 77.97 8.48 6.65 6.6% $0.42 $0.64 2.11%

By carefully studying Lam Research, we can deduce the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 31.8 significantly below the industry average by 0.41x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 14.12 relative to the industry average by 1.67x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.17, which is 1.23x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 11.89% that is 5.29% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $1.23 Billion, which is 2.93x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $1.8 Billion, which indicates 2.81x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of -1.96% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 2.11%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Lam Research can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Lam Research has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, indicating a balanced financial structure.

This suggests that the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Lam Research, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Lam Research demonstrates high profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth may indicate challenges in expanding market share compared to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

