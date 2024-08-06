Performance Comparison: CrowdStrike Holdings And Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

CrowdStrike Holdings Background

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 412.56 21.30 16.63 1.77% $0.11 $0.7 32.99% Microsoft Corp 33.49 10.94 12.04 8.45% $34.33 $45.04 15.2% Oracle Corp 34.46 40.48 6.82 43.89% $6.21 $10.36 3.26% ServiceNow Inc 141.53 18.56 16.25 3.12% $0.48 $2.08 22.19% Palo Alto Networks Inc 42.51 21.32 13.38 6.32% $0.33 $1.47 15.33% Gen Digital Inc 25.66 7.69 4.10 8.69% $0.54 $0.78 -0.21% Monday.Com Ltd 493.68 11.77 12.75 0.85% $-0.0 $0.19 33.69% Dolby Laboratories Inc 37.93 2.91 5.67 4.1% $0.13 $0.33 -3.02% CommVault Systems Inc 34.80 20.94 7.03 6.62% $0.02 $0.18 13.38% Qualys Inc 30.87 12.16 8.79 10.29% $0.05 $0.12 11.57% Teradata Corp 69.40 52.20 1.62 21.16% $0.07 $0.28 -2.31% N-able Inc 87.33 3.41 5.62 1.05% $0.03 $0.1 13.96% Progress Software Corp 33.96 5.89 3.47 3.75% $0.05 $0.14 -1.78% Average 88.8 17.36 8.13 9.86% $3.52 $5.09 10.11%

By analyzing CrowdStrike Holdings, we can infer the following trends:

Notably, the current Price to Earnings ratio for this stock, 412.56, is 4.65x above the industry norm, reflecting a higher valuation relative to the industry.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 21.3 which exceeds the industry average by 1.23x.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 16.63, surpassing the industry average by 2.05x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.77% that is 8.09% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $110 Million, which is 0.03x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $700 Million, which indicates 0.14x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 32.99%, outperforming the industry average of 10.11%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, CrowdStrike Holdings stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

CrowdStrike Holdings has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For CrowdStrike Holdings, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to industry peers, indicating potentially overvalued stock. The low ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest lower profitability and operational efficiency compared to competitors. However, the high revenue growth rate may indicate strong potential for future growth and market expansion within the Software industry.

