Performance Comparison: Apple And Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 28.80 40.83 7.02 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Super Micro Computer Inc 14.35 3.14 1 5.29% $0.4 $0.67 54.93% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 6.41 0.69 0.58 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% NetApp Inc 14.28 16 2.50 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 124.19 9.61 4.16 3.12% $0.09 $0.59 11.4% Western Digital Corp 9.01 0.89 0.68 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Eastman Kodak Co 6.27 0.71 0.50 2.46% $0.05 $0.05 -3.27% Turtle Beach Corp 13.47 1.74 0.59 18.11% $0.03 $0.05 46.76% AstroNova Inc 17.61 0.73 0.44 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 25.7 4.19 1.31 8.53% $0.39 $0.79 22.16%

After thoroughly examining Apple, the following trends can be inferred:

At 28.8 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 1.12x , suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

With a Price to Book ratio of 40.83 , which is 9.74x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 7.02 , which is 5.36x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74% , which is 50.21% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion is 117.72x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $58.27 Billion is 73.76x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 3.95% is significantly below the industry average of 22.16%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Apple alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency relative to industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Underweight Underweight Apr 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.