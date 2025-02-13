Performance Comparison: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in comparison to its major competitors within the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 41.40 8.48 3.85 6.19% $32.08 $31.0 11.04% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 24.57 2.15 2.23 4.64% $54.02 $92.47 5.21% PDD Holdings Inc 11.81 4.33 3.43 9.38% $29.18 $59.65 44.33% MercadoLibre Inc 71.54 25.55 5.59 10.37% $0.72 $2.44 35.27% JD.com Inc 12.76 1.82 0.40 5.22% $15.92 $45.04 5.12% Coupang Inc 41.54 10.15 1.47 1.74% $0.28 $2.27 27.2% eBay Inc 17.11 6 3.38 11.59% $0.95 $1.85 3.04% Dillard's Inc 12.76 4.01 1.20 6.37% $0.21 $0.63 -3.53% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.18 1.49 0.54 2.76% $1.47 $4.96 -9.18% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 22.85 5.40 3.73 6.68% $0.88 $2.03 19.29% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 30.50 3.88 2.81 2.24% $0.06 $0.21 7.79% Macy's Inc 24.23 0.99 0.18 0.66% $0.29 $2.04 -2.68% Nordstrom Inc 15.38 4.06 0.27 4.75% $0.3 $1.31 4.34% Savers Value Village Inc 24.22 4.12 1.22 5.09% $0.07 $0.22 0.53% Kohl's Corp 5.23 0.34 0.08 0.58% $0.28 $1.57 -8.49% Groupon Inc 17.28 11.85 0.89 34.72% $0.03 $0.1 -9.48% Hour Loop Inc 40.20 10.56 0.49 7.3% $0.0 $0.02 6.6% Average 23.7 6.04 1.74 7.13% $6.54 $13.55 7.83%

By thoroughly analyzing Amazon.com, we can discern the following trends:

The current Price to Earnings ratio of 41.4 is 1.75x higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

With a Price to Book ratio of 8.48, which is 1.4x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.85, which is 2.21x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.19% is 0.94% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.08 Billion, which is 4.91x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $31.0 Billion, which indicates 2.29x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 11.04% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 7.83%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Amazon.com in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. The low ROE suggests that Amazon.com is not generating significant returns on shareholder equity. However, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth show strong operational performance and potential for future growth in the industry sector analysis.

