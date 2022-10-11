Perficient Buys Ameex Technologies

Markets
(RTTNews) - Perficient, Inc. (PRFT), a digital consultancy, said on Tuesday that it has acquired Ameex Technologies Corp. for an undisclosed sum.

Ameex, with more than 400 professionals and around $19 million revenue, is based in Schaumburg, IL, with offshore operations in southern Indian city of Chennai.

With the acquisition, Ameex CEO and Cofounder Damodaran Venkatesan and CTO and Cofounder Ranga Srinivasan join Perficient in key leadership roles.

Perficient expects that the acquisition will boost its global delivery capabilities and capacity with enhanced agile software design, development, testing and support for customers, reducing costs and accelerating innovation.

