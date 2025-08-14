Key Points Revenue (GAAP) surged 51% year over year to $1.5 million in Q1 FY2026, delivering a record gross margin of 60.4% (GAAP).

Net loss (GAAP) widened to $3.8 million for Q1 FY2026, reflecting higher operating expenses and ongoing investments.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Perfect Moment (NYSEMKT:PMNT), a luxury apparel and lifestyle brand known for combining fashion with high-end technical skiwear, reported its fiscal first quarter 2026 earnings on August 14, 2025. The company posted a sharp rise in revenue to $1.5 million (GAAP), alongside a record high gross margin of 60.4% (GAAP), driven by increased brand partnerships and expanding global reach. No analyst estimates were available ahead of the release, but the reported figures show marked progress compared to the prior year period: revenue increased 51% (GAAP), adjusted EBITDA losses shrank, and the company achieved significant margin improvement. However, net losses (GAAP) widened, and management did not provide any financial outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2026. Overall, the quarter demonstrated progress in channel mix and brand strategy while highlighting ongoing challenges related to profitability and liquidity.

Metric Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue (GAAP) $1.5 million $0.97 million 51% Gross Margin 60.4% 36.6% 23.8 pp Adjusted EBITDA ($2.6 million) ($2.9 million) Improved $0.3 million Net Loss (GAAP) ($3.8 million) ($3.4 million) (12%) EPS (GAAP) ($0.21) ($0.22) n/m

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Perfect Moment operates at the intersection of luxury fashion and technical sportswear, with roots in Chamonix’s ski culture. Its product range includes high-performance skiwear, swimwear, activewear, and expanding lifestyle apparel. The company’s aesthetic fuses technical performance with contemporary design, targeting affluent customers who value both function and style.

In recent quarters, the business has focused on expanding digital direct-to-consumer channels, enhancing its global presence, and broadening its product lines to reduce seasonality. Success in this category depends on sustaining brand differentiation, maintaining pricing power, and achieving operational efficiency through supply chain improvements and margin expansion. The launch of new collaborations and tiered pricing models are key parts of this current strategic push.

Quarterly Highlights: Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion

During Q1 FY2026, Perfect Moment saw revenue (GAAP) jump 51% to $1.5 million, overcoming the typical seasonal weakness in the first quarter, which is usually less than 5% of annual net revenue. This was driven by successful new partnerships, product diversification, and growing eCommerce activity, while direct-to-consumer digital sales grew 6%, supported by broader style selection and increased marketing activity.

The company’s record gross margin of 60.4% (GAAP) was primarily driven by a favorable channel mix, growth in higher-margin revenue streams, and disciplined pricing and supply chain reengineering. Management attributed this to a more favorable channel mix—with higher contributions from collaborations and direct sales—as well as disciplined pricing and supply chain adjustments. Gross profit (GAAP) climbed sharply, while operating expenses rose only 5%, mainly due to increased marketing and strategic investments.

On the operational side, Perfect Moment continued its push for efficiency. The business opened a new European distribution hub in the Netherlands, which management expects will streamline logistics, cut touchpoints by over 50%, and yield future cost savings. These moves align with broader efforts to transform the supply chain and rationalize inventory levels. Marketing and advertising expenses increased 16.8% to $529,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $453,000 in the year-ago quarter, as the company prioritized global brand-building campaigns, including new partnerships like the capsule collection with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team, which targets both technical sportswear and fashion consumer segments.

Product innovation and brand-building played a heavy role this quarter. The total style count more than doubled year over year, rising from approximately 75 to over 200 in FY2025. This supports the brand’s new seasonless approach, which aims to keep customers engaged year-round. Additionally, the company’s strategy to segment products by pricing tier is expected to improve value perception and accessibility for a broader audience.

Financial Position and Risks

Despite operational progress and higher gross profit, net losses (GAAP) increased to $3.8 million. This was largely a result of higher overall operating expenses, including new marketing outlays and investments in logistics. Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $2.6 million, mainly due to margin gains. The increase in share count—up 23% compared to last year—reduced the per-share loss, with GAAP EPS at $(0.21) versus $(0.22) in Q1 FY2025.

Cash and equivalents (GAAP) dropped sharply to $3.0 million from $7.5 million at the end of Q4 FY2025, driven by negative operating cash flow. To bolster liquidity, Perfect Moment secured $3.4 million in new funding from a major shareholder, but at a 12.0% interest rate, with repayment due by November 8, 2025. This facility, combined with the issue of Series AA convertible preferred stock and new short-term debt, points to ongoing reliance on external financing and limited capital cushion. The company also introduced preferred dividends totaling $159,000—a new cost not present last year—and reported a year-over-year decline in equity base.

Products, Partnerships, and Brand Expansion

Perfect Moment’s portfolio now spans high-performance outerwear, swim and beachwear, and active lifestyle clothing designed for style and function. The period saw new partnerships, including a capsule sportswear collection with the Formula One BWT Alpine team, which leverages global sports marketing to increase reach and visibility. Initiatives like this, along with the introduction of exclusive pop-up shops and premium collaborations, have become material revenue drivers.

The expansion of product range and customer access reflects a larger “seasonless” strategy, reducing dependence on winter-specific sales. Digital engagement soared, with content by influencers, celebrities, and premium retail partners reaching an audience of over 934 million people in FY2025. Social media followers grew 15% year-over-year as of June 17, 2025. Physical and digital channel investments, combined with new agency partners and a broader wholesale network, demonstrate an integrated approach to scale and brand awareness.

Outlook and Investor Considerations

While leadership reiterated goals for continued growth and margin improvement, it stopped short of quantifying expectations or timelines for reaching profitability.

PMNT does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.