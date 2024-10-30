Perenti Limited Continues Strategic Buy-Back Program

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced the continuation of its on-market buy-back program, purchasing an additional 310,000 ordinary fully paid securities, bringing the total to over 4.2 million shares. This move is part of Perenti’s strategy to manage its capital efficiently and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors in the financial markets might find this an interesting development as it reflects the company’s confidence in its financial health.

