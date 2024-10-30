News & Insights

Stocks

Perenti Limited Continues Strategic Buy-Back Program

October 30, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced the continuation of its on-market buy-back program, purchasing an additional 310,000 ordinary fully paid securities, bringing the total to over 4.2 million shares. This move is part of Perenti’s strategy to manage its capital efficiently and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors in the financial markets might find this an interesting development as it reflects the company’s confidence in its financial health.

For further insights into AU:PRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUSDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.