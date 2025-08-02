Perella Weinberg (PWP) Q2 EPS Jumps 71%

Key Points Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.09 exceeded estimates by 71.4% in Q2 2025, while GAAP revenue topped expectations by 10.38% in Q2 2025.

Revenue (GAAP) decreased by 43% year over year, due to the absence of a one-time mega-deal in the prior period.

Perella Weinberg Partners expanded into GP-led secondaries and continued large-scale capital returns to shareholders.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP), an independent global advisory firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), restructuring, and financial advisory services, released its second quarter results on August 1, 2025, for the period ending June 30. The standout news was a significant beat on analyst estimates, as the firm reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 and GAAP revenue of $155.3 million, both exceeding expectations, with adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) hitting $0.09 versus the projected $0.05, and GAAP revenue came in at $155.3 million against expectations of $140.7 million. However, headline revenue (GAAP) dropped sharply compared to the prior year’s extraordinary quarter, reflecting the absence of a large one-off transaction seen in the previous year. Overall, while the company surpassed near-term expectations, it posted lower year-on-year financial results. Executives described the quarter as broadly stable, pointing to resilient client activity but also emphasizing ongoing challenges around revenue volatility and costs.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.09 $0.05 $0.43 (79.1 %) Revenue $155.3 million $140.7 million $272.0 million (42.9 %) Operating Margin 5.8 % (30.2 %) 36.0 pp Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 9.6 % 23.0 % (13.4 pp) Compensation Ratio (Non-GAAP) 67 % 62 % 5.0 pp

Business Model and Recent Focus

Perella Weinberg Partners operates as an independent advisor, delivering expert counsel in areas such as M&A, capital raising, and restructuring transactions. Its business hinges on building long-term, unbiased client relationships and providing high-value, strategic advice for complex transactions. The firm’s core differentiators are its conflict-free model, high-caliber talent pool, and deep client trust, all of which are essential for winning and executing major advisory assignments.

Over recent quarters, the company has prioritized diversifying its advisory offerings, strengthening talent, and investing in growth initiatives. Latest efforts include expanding into fast-growing segments like GP-led secondaries—transactions where private equity managers extend the life of their funds via new investors—and broadening its services for private capital clients. Managing compensation costs and sustaining shareholder returns through buybacks and dividends remain key success factors as the firm grows its platform.

Quarterly Developments and Financial Performance

The headline revenue figure, while stronger than forecast, still marked a steep decline from the same period one year ago. The drop in revenue was expected, mainly due to the absence of a one-time mega-transaction fee that had dramatically boosted Q2 2024 results.—highlighted by a modest 2% decrease in GAAP revenues for the first half of 2025 compared to the prior year.

One of the most closely watched metrics for advisory firms is the compensation ratio, which benchmarks employee compensation as a percentage of revenue. Showing that a smaller revenue base led to compensation taking a larger share—a common occurrence in talent-heavy advisory businesses. Adjusted operating margin fell sharply to 9.6%, down from 23.0% a year earlier, signifying tighter profitability. Non-compensation costs (GAAP) dropped $5.8 million, helped by lower litigation expenses and reduced general and administrative spending, but remained elevated on a year-to-date basis due to first-quarter legal and travel costs.

Strategic growth remained in focus. The firm has entered into an agreement to acquire Devon Park Advisors, a 15-person team specializing in GP-led secondaries advisory, which has advised $4.5 billion in transactions since 2021. This move deepens the firm’s service offering for private fund sponsors and asset managers. The acquisition is scheduled to close early in the fourth quarter, with Devon Park’s founder leading the new Private Funds Advisory business. In tandem, the firm recruited six new partners and six new managing directors since January, with plans to add more senior talent soon. The board also expanded, bringing on independent directors with backgrounds in global energy and accounting.

The firm returned $145.2 million to equity holders in the first six months of 2025 through share buybacks and its dividend, having repurchased over six million shares and equivalents at average prices between $18.33 and $23.15 per share during the six months ended June 30. As of period-end, the company held $145 million in cash, reported no outstanding debt, and maintained an undrawn credit facility. The quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share was maintained, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Look Ahead: Outlook and Priorities

The company did not provide formal financial guidance for the next quarter or the full year. Management commented on a robust start to the third quarter, citing improved client activity and a healthier deal environment compared to the previous quarter’s opening. Integration of Devon Park Advisors is referenced as a potential driver of future revenue growth, although it is not possible to quantify its contribution just yet. The leadership team underscored the ongoing shift towards advising alternative asset managers and building service breadth to position the firm for sustained growth.

With no change in dividend policy and no stated targets for margins or capital allocation, attention will stay on execution. Investors should watch the firm’s progress integrating new hires and business areas, trends in core advisory activity, and developments impacting compensation and cost structures. Volatility remains a factor, as large, episodic transactions can sharply change short-term financial metrics in either direction.

PWP pays a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per Class A share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

