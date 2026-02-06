Perella Weinberg Partners Bottom Line Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $9.40 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $20.77 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Perella Weinberg Partners reported adjusted earnings of $21.54 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.9% to $219.16 million from $225.67 million last year.

Perella Weinberg Partners earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.40 Mln. vs. $20.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $219.16 Mln vs. $225.67 Mln last year.

