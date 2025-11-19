Is Percipio the Key to Reshaping Skillsoft's Market Positioning?

Skillsoft Corp.’s SKIL inclination toward AI-driven innovation is altering how companies upskill their workforces, with the Percipio platform at the core of this momentum. During the second quarter of fiscal 2026, a semiconductor manufacturer engaged SKIL to enhance its learning ecosystem for 43,000 employees, focusing on AI-led content and personalized learning paths. This client acquisition validates the efficacy of SKIL’s platform and solidifies it as a key differentiator in the market.

Furthermore, a leading European digital services provider collaborated with Skillsoft to spearhead a large-scale workforce transformation. The management disclosed that the company’s global workforce earned more than 20,000 certifications, highlighting the rising demand for scalable and vital learning solutions as companies adapt to workforce and AI’s dynamism.

Percipio has driven favorable metrics, including SKIL’s AI learner base soaring 74% year over year and AI learning hours exploding 158%. These numbers are evidence of the sharply growing engagement and adoption of Skillsoft’s AI-fueled offerings. Such an improvement is instrumental in raising enterprise value and opening doors to recurring revenues, leveraging multi-year contracts established with AI-enabled workforce transformation.

Productivity gains from utilizing AI and a greater emphasis on its strategy resulted in cutting down content and software development expenses by nearly 5.9% year over year during the second quarter of fiscal 2026. This expense management expanded margins as evidenced by a 10-basis-point year-over-year increment in adjusted EBITDA.

Skillsoft’s AI strategy, which is primarily led by Percipio, is a cornerstone in substantial certification achievements, enterprise engagements and margin gains, validating its AI leadership in learning. It positions the company to gain from the elevated demand for AI and digital skills vital in this ever-changing workforce landscape.

Skillsoft has declined 53.6% in the past six months, underperforming the industry’s 13.3% growth. SKIL’s industry peers, First Advantage Corporation FA and Xperi Inc. XPER, have declined 33% and 27.8%, respectively.

From a valuation standpoint, SKIL trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.18. It trades cheaper than First Advantage Corporation’s 9.78, Xperi’s 6.15, and the industry’s 23.22.

Skillsoft has a Value Score of A. First Advantage Corporation and Xperi carry a Value Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS for fiscal 2026 is set at $3.48 compared with the loss of $2.47 per share over the past 60 days. The consensus mark for EPS for fiscal 2027 is pegged at $5.15 compared with the loss of $3.7 per share over the past 60 days.

SKIL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

