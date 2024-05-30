Percheron Therapeutics to Present at BIO 2024

Antisense Therapeutics Limited (AU:PER) has released an update.

Percheron Therapeutics Limited, a biotech firm specializing in rare disease treatments, will present at the 2024 BIO International Convention in San Diego. The company’s CEO, Dr. James Garner, will introduce Percheron at the event, which is known for attracting thousands of industry professionals. Anticipating the release of phase IIb clinical trial data later in the year, the convention marks a prime opportunity for Percheron to engage with potential partners and investors.

