Markets
PCSC

Perceptive Capital Solutions Shares Surge 20% After Merger Deal With Freenome

December 05, 2025 — 12:11 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp. (PCSC) rose 20.19%, climbing $2.16 to $12.86, after the company announced a business combination agreement with Freenome, aiming to create a publicly listed company focused on AI-enabled multi-omics blood-based multi-cancer detection.

The planned merger brings together Perceptive's capital platform with Freenome's cutting-edge AI/ML-driven cancer detection technology, a move seen as transformative in the early detection and diagnostics space. The deal raised investor optimism about the future commercial and clinical potential of a merged entity.

On the day of the announcement, PCSC experienced unusually heavy trading volume as markets reacted to the merger news. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $4.10 - $15.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PCSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.