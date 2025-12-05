Perceptive Capital Solutions Shares Surge 20% After Merger Deal With Freenome

(RTTNews) - Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp. (PCSC) rose 20.19%, climbing $2.16 to $12.86, after the company announced a business combination agreement with Freenome, aiming to create a publicly listed company focused on AI-enabled multi-omics blood-based multi-cancer detection.

The planned merger brings together Perceptive's capital platform with Freenome's cutting-edge AI/ML-driven cancer detection technology, a move seen as transformative in the early detection and diagnostics space. The deal raised investor optimism about the future commercial and clinical potential of a merged entity.

On the day of the announcement, PCSC experienced unusually heavy trading volume as markets reacted to the merger news. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $4.10 - $15.20.

