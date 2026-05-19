PepsiCo's Portfolio Reset: A Catalyst for Faster Growth Trajectory?

PepsiCo, Inc.’s PEP sweeping portfolio reset could serve as a meaningful catalyst for faster growth as the company sharpens its focus on affordability, innovation and consumer-centric offerings. Management has been executing a broad-based strategy across its snacks and beverages businesses, aimed at reigniting volume growth, restoring household penetration and creating more consumption occasions. The strategy includes value investments in core brands, expanded shelf space, brand restaging, stronger innovation pipelines and increased support for away-from-home channels.



The biggest proof point came from PepsiCo Foods North America (PFNA), where volumes rose 2% and unit growth increased 4% in first-quarter 2026. Management noted that the business added 300 million incremental consumption occasions during the quarter, reflecting stronger consumer engagement across core and emerging brands. Products positioned around health and functionality, such as SunChips, Smartfood and Siete, delivered double-digit growth, while refreshed core brands like Lay’s and Doritos gained traction through improved value, packaging updates and marketing support. PepsiCo expects shelf resets and innovation rollouts to be largely completed by the end of the second quarter, setting the stage for further sequential improvement through the remainder of 2026.



Importantly, PepsiCo’s portfolio transformation is being funded by robust productivity gains, allowing the company to invest aggressively while preserving profitability. Cost-saving efforts spanning supply-chain optimization, SKU rationalization, shared services and AI-driven efficiencies are creating flexibility to support innovation and pricing initiatives. Management indicated that PFNA costs declined in the first quarter despite stepped-up investments, underscoring the strength of the productivity program. With North America Foods recovering, beverages posting strong growth and international momentum accelerating, PepsiCo’s portfolio reset appears well positioned to drive faster and more sustainable growth over the long term.

Portfolio Resets Fuel Growth at KO & KDP

Portfolio transformation efforts at The Coca-Cola Company KO and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP are expanding their reach into faster-growing beverage categories, supporting stronger and more diversified long-term growth.



Coca-Cola is also repositioning its portfolio to capture faster growth by expanding beyond traditional carbonated soft drinks and investing in higher-growth categories such as sports drinks, energy, coffee and premium hydration. The company has been streamlining its brand portfolio, focusing marketing dollars behind scalable global trademarks and accelerating innovation in reduced-sugar and functional beverages. Its asset-light operating model and strong bottling partnerships provide flexibility to reinvest in brand-building and digital capabilities. With solid momentum in emerging markets, continued premiumization and disciplined revenue growth management, Coca-Cola’s portfolio evolution remains a key driver of its long-term growth strategy.



Keurig Dr Pepper is benefiting from a portfolio transformation that is broadening its exposure to faster-growing beverage categories and reducing reliance on mature coffee trends. The company continues to see strong momentum in carbonated soft drinks, sports hydration and energy drinks, supported by brands such as Dr Pepper, Canada Dry and Electrolit. At the same time, KDP is strengthening its innovation pipeline and expanding distribution for premium and functional beverages. Combined with productivity initiatives and disciplined pricing, this diversified portfolio strategy is helping Keurig Dr Pepper offset softness in coffee while positioning the company for sustainable top- and bottom-line growth.

PEP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of PepsiCo have lost 9.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 3.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, PEP trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88X, slightly below the industry’s average of 19.00X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEP’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year growth of 5.1%, whereas the same for 2026 earnings indicates growth of 3.2%. The company’s EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have remained stable in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PEP stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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