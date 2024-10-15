PepsiCo's Gatorade Boosts AI Personalization Capabilities for Athletes

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP looks well-poised for growth on strength in its core categories, diversified portfolio, improved digital capabilities and flexible go-to-market distribution systems.



In the latest revelation, PepsiCo’s Gatorade has launched a generative AI-powered design experience on its iD free membership platform in collaboration with Adobe Firefly. Adobe's unique generative AI models are safe for commercial use.

More on the Latest Launch

The latest customizer tool permits athletes to highlight their distinctive styles and interests via the personalization possibilities on Gatorade Squeeze Bottles. Some iconic athletes across the world have partnered with Gatorade on signature bottles while Gatorade.com has started offering improved customization capabilities as well.



The ability to create custom designs via AI will take the existing Gatorade.com bottle personalization choices to the next level. Having several design options, athletes can easily express themselves by typing ideas like their favorite sports, designs and hobbies into a search box on the website.



Being at the forefront of athletic equipment personalization, Gatorade’s innovative launch of AI-generated bottle design brings a new level of creative self-expression for athletes. Adobe Firefly Services, with scale-personalization capabilities, enable the generation of images by helping self-expression and maintaining the look and feel of the Gatorade Squeeze Bottles.



This design experience will be available on the Gatorade website only via the Gatorade iD where users can get points and benefits as well. These points can be used to make bottle designs with the preset options.

PepsiCo’s Other Notable Efforts

PepsiCo’s robust strategies position it well for growth ahead. The company is focused on boosting greater efficiency by reducing costs and investing these savings back to develop scale and core capabilities. PEP expects to achieve the productivity goal through savings generated from restructuring actions. Such actions aim at further simplifying, synchronizing and automating processes.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company also concentrates on holistic cost-management initiatives to boost productivity and use these savings to mitigate cost inflation and prioritize investments in its brands, innovation and channel expansion. Such cost-management initiatives have been aiding PEP’s margins for a while. In addition, it has been reinforcing its international footprint.



Shares of this beverage giant have gained 7.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 7.2% growth. PEP currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

The Chef's Warehouse CHEF, which is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHEF’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 9.7% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago numbers.



Flowers Foods FLO offers baked items and has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). FLO has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowers Foods’ current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 1% and 5%, respectively, from the year-ago numbers.



Nomad Foods NOMD, which manufactures frozen foods, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. NOMD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nomad Foods’ current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 4.3% and 12.6%, respectively, from the year-ago numbers.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.