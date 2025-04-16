PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Moves -1.96%: What You Should Know

PepsiCo (PEP) ended the recent trading session at $140.04, demonstrating a -1.96% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.

The the stock of food and beverage company has fallen by 4.13% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.31% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PepsiCo in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 24, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, down 6.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.76 billion, down 2.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.27 per share and a revenue of $91.66 billion, demonstrating changes of +1.35% and -0.21%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for PepsiCo. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. Right now, PepsiCo possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, PepsiCo is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.74, so one might conclude that PepsiCo is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, PEP's PEG ratio is currently 3.11. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

