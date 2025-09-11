PepsiCo (PEP) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, PepsiCo (PEP) was up +1.1% at $144.23. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 4.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PepsiCo in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 9, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.26, reflecting a 2.16% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $23.79 billion, indicating a 2% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.03 per share and revenue of $93.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.59% and +1.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.12% upward. PepsiCo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.77, so one might conclude that PepsiCo is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It's also important to note that PEP currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PEP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PEP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.