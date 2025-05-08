PepsiCo Makes Alliance With AWS to Strengthen Digital Infrastructure

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP looks well-poised for growth on strength in its core categories, diversified portfolio, improved digital capabilities and flexible go-to-market distribution systems. PEP’s solid innovations are on track.



In the latest revelation, PepsiCo has unveiled a multi-year agreement with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), an Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN company.

Details on PEP’s Latest News

PepsiCo has chosen AWS as its strategic cloud provider for AI, supply chain and customer experience. This food and beverage giant will be able to make faster AI innovation, transform its supply chain and go-to-market strategies, and offer deeper, more personalized customer experiences with the help of AWS' infrastructure and services.



This alliance covers PEP's organization globally and business lines. AWS, along with its Professional Services team, will work with PEP on activities such as cloud migration and IT modernization, and generative AI as well as evolve global functions and boost consumer connection.



PepsiCo has been migrating its applications and workload to AWS. As the company is making its cloud-first journey, this will poise it well to rapidly build, test, iterate and execute latest technologies and abilities for customers and employees. AWS has been boosting the flexibility and capability of PEP's internal generative AI platform, PepGenX, via integrating it with Amazon Bedrock.



This will give the company’s developers and technical teams an option of multi-modal foundation models and Agentic AI capabilities to develop applications and allow strategic Generative AI use cases on AWS. Both the companies boast end-to-end digital supply chain capabilities with predictive maintenance for the manufacturing and logistics activities, to produce higher operational efficiencies.



PEP leverages AWS to enable more real-time insights into advertising, hyper-personalized idea, audience segmentation and expected marketing capabilities across AMZN’s customers. This deal looks forward to strengthening the company’s enterprise-wide digital transformation.

More on PepsiCo

PEP has been evolving its brand portfolio via meaningful innovations and prudent buyouts. In addition, the company anticipates elevating its focus on holistic cost-management initiatives to boost productivity and use these savings to mitigate cost inflation and prioritize investments in its brands, innovation and channel expansion.



PEP expects to achieve the productivity goal through savings generated from restructuring actions. Such actions aim at further simplifying, synchronizing and automating processes. In addition, it has been reinforcing its international footprint. PepsiCo has been benefiting from strength and resilience in its categories, portfolio, modernized supply chain and digital capabilities.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s shares have fallen 18.3% in the past six months against the industry’s 3.7% growth. This underperformance is owing to weaker consumer demand in North America, product recalls in the Quaker Foods North America segment and geopolitical tensions. Adverse currency rates continue to pose challenges.

