PepsiCo Appoints Steve Schmitt As CFO

October 09, 2025 — 06:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), on Thursday, announced that it has appointed Steve Schmitt as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer with effect from November 10.

Steve Schmitt will take over from Jamie Caulfield, who is set to retire next year after more than 30 years with the company.

Caulfield will continue in the role until November 10 and will serve as an advisor, supporting the transition through May 15, 2026.

Steve Schmitt previously worked at Walmart, Yum! Brands.

In the pre-market trading, PepsiCo is 0.15% higher at $139.05 on the Nasdaq.

