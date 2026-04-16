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PepsiCo Affirms FY26 Outlook - Update

April 16, 2026 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) affirmed its core earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026. For fiscal 2026, PepsiCo continues to project core earnings per share growth of 5 to 7 percent and core constant currency earnings per share growth of 4 to 6 percent on revenue growth of 4 to 6 percent, with organic revenue growth of 2 to 4 percent.

The Company also continues to expect a foreign exchange translation tailwind of approximately 1 percentage point to benefit reported net revenue and core EPS growth, based on current foreign exchange rates.

In addition, acquisitions, net of divestitures, that occurred in 2025 are expected to contribute 1 percentage point to reported net revenue growth in 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, PEP is trading on the Nasdaq at $155.49, up $0.64 or 0.41 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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