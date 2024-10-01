News & Insights

PepsiCo To Acquire Siete Foods For $1.2 Bln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PepsiCo (PEP) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Garza Food Ventures LLC, dba Siete Foods for $1.2 billion. Siete produces authentic heritage-inspired tortillas, salsas, seasonings, sauces, cookies, snacks and more. PepsiCo said the acquisition will complement its portfolio with the addition of an authentic, Mexican-American brand, while also growing its better-for-you food offerings. Additional terms were not disclosed.

"The Garza family has built a very special brand. Their passion for making and sharing food shines through in every Siete product, and that's a passion we share at PepsiCo," said Ramon Laguarta, CEO of PepsiCo.

Siete's products can be found in grocery stores, club stores, and organic food retailers primarily across the U.S.

