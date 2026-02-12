PepsiCo Up 18% in a Month: Smart Entry Point or Wait for a Pullback?

PepsiCo Inc. PEP has staged a notable comeback, with its stock climbing 18.2% in the past month, reflecting renewed investor optimism. The rally was largely sparked by the company’s strong fourth-quarter 2025 performance on Feb. 3, 2026, with earnings exceeding expectations and improving year over year. Solid execution across key segments, coupled with disciplined cost management and portfolio optimization, helped reinforce confidence in PepsiCo’s long-term growth narrative. The stock’s rally in the past month included a notable 9.3% surge following the earnings release, reflecting increased investor optimism.



PepsiCo’s fourth-quarter 2025 results were underpinned by healthy net revenue growth, driven by improving momentum in its North America beverage business. Enhanced pricing strategies, better promotional discipline and growing traction in functional and zero-sugar beverages supported topline expansion. At the same time, resilient demand across international markets delivered steady organic growth, offsetting pockets of macro pressure in certain regions.



With an 18.2% jump in the past month, the company has outperformed the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry’s 9.6% gain and the broader Consumer Staples sector’s 9% rise. The stock has also outpaced the S&P 500’s 0.8% decline in the same period.

PepsiCo’s 1-Month Price Performance



PEP’s recent performance has also outshone key competitors, including The Coca-Cola Company KO, Primo Brands Corporation PRMB and Monster Beverage MNST, which rose 10.4%, 5.9% and 3.2%, respectively, during the same period.

Currently priced at $169.15, the PEP stock trades close to its 52-week high of $170.75. Also, the stock trades 32.5% above its 52-week low of $127.60. PepsiCo is trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bullish outlook for the near and long term.

PEP Stock Trades Above 50 & 200-Day Moving Averages



Let’s break down what’s fueling the company’s resilient share price momentum and future upside.

Factors Supporting PepsiCo’s Recent Momentum

Apart from the strong results, PepsiCo’s recent share price momentum reflects strengthening execution across its beverage and convenient foods portfolio, underpinned by strategic, operational and portfolio-driven initiatives. Performance within PepsiCo Beverages North America (“PBNA”) has been a notable contributor, with Trademark Pepsi delivering solid volume and revenue growth. Continued traction in Pepsi Zero Sugar, alongside rising consumer engagement in flavored offerings, has reinforced brand relevance. Growth is also being fueled by expanding participation in faster-growing beverage segments, including the rapid scaling of poppi and steady gains in functional hydration brands such as Propel.



PepsiCo's international operations remain a key growth engine. Despite weather-related disruptions, the company has sustained steady organic revenue growth across major global markets, supported by share gains in beverages, increased penetration of non-sugar products and resilient demand in regions including Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Its localized innovation, expanded distribution capabilities and strong partnerships with franchise bottlers continue to support consistent performance across both beverages and convenient foods.



Another key strength lies in PepsiCo’s brand equity and pricing power. Iconic brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Lay’s and Doritos continue to command strong shelf presence and consumer loyalty. This brand strength allows the company to implement selective pricing actions without materially compromising volumes, supporting both revenue growth and margin resilience over the long term.



PepsiCo’s operational discipline further reinforces its investment appeal. The company has demonstrated a strong ability to drive productivity through automation, supply-chain optimization and disciplined capital allocation. These initiatives not only support near-term margin expansion but also create flexibility to reinvest in innovation, marketing and strategic acquisitions.

PepsiCo’s 2026 Guidance Reflects Strong Earnings Visibility

Looking ahead to 2026, PepsiCo is focused on improving competitiveness and accelerating growth while expanding core operating margins versus 2025. The company is executing a broad portfolio refresh, including the restaging of major global brands such as Lay’s, Tostitos, Gatorade and Quaker, alongside stepped-up innovation in functional beverages and better-for-you foods. Sharper affordability initiatives at PepsiCo Foods North America are expected to support higher purchase frequency and reinforce category growth, while productivity savings will fund increased investments in brand building and innovation.



Management expects all major segments to contribute to growth in 2026. PepsiCo Foods North America is projected to deliver organic revenue growth and core operating margin expansion, supported by improved execution and pricing architecture. PBNA is anticipated to build further momentum, positioning the business for a sixth straight year of core margin expansion. International operations are expected to remain resilient, driven by diversified geographies, steady demand and disciplined execution across markets.



Overall, PepsiCo expects organic revenue growth of 2-4% in 2026, with performance trending toward the higher end of the range in the second half of the year. Core constant-currency EPS is projected to rise 4-6%, with currency translation providing a modest tailwind. Strong free cash flow generation is expected to support continued shareholder returns, with the company targeting $8.9 billion in total cash returns through dividends and share repurchases in 2026.

PEP’s Estimate Revision Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PepsiCo’s 2026 and 2027 EPS moved up by 0.2% each in the past 30 days. The upward revision in earnings estimates indicates that analysts are gaining confidence in the company’s growth potential.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEP’s 2026 sales and EPS suggests year-over-year growth of 4.5% and 5.4%, respectively. For 2027, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PepsiCo’s sales and EPS implies 2.9% and 6.7% year-over-year growth, respectively.



PepsiCo’s Valuation

PEP is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 19.52X, below the industry average of 19.87X and the S&P 500’s average of 23.44X.



At 19.52X P/E, PEP is trading at a valuation much lower than its competitors, such as Coca-Cola and Monster Beverage, which are delivering solid growth and trade at higher multiples. Coca-Cola and Monster Beverage have forward 12-month P/E ratios of 24.13X and 34.64X, respectively. However, PEP’s current valuation is above Primo Brands’ 14.74X multiple.



PEP’s Investment Rationale

PEP exhibits a balanced risk-reward profile at current levels, supported by improving business performance, better earnings visibility and disciplined use of capital. The recent rally reflects growing confidence in PepsiCo’s execution and medium-term growth outlook, while the stock’s valuation remains reasonable compared with the broader market and peers. Ongoing brand refresh efforts, margin improvement initiatives and positive earnings estimate trends support the case for further upside. These make the stock more suitable for investors looking for steady growth, reliable earnings and consistent shareholder returns rather than quick, outsized gains.



PepsiCo stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

