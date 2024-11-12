Peppermint Innovation Expands ASX Quotation with 37.5M Shares

Peppermint Innovation Limited (AU:PIL) has released an update.

Peppermint Innovation Limited has announced the quotation of 37.5 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, expanding its securities offering. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence. Investors and market enthusiasts may find this development noteworthy as it could influence trading dynamics for the stock.

