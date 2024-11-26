Pepper Money Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

Pepper Money Ltd (AU:PPM) has released an update.
Pepper Money Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 1,680,481 shares repurchased prior to the latest session and an additional 32,623 shares bought back in the previous day. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and manage its capital efficiently.
