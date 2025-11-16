PepGen (PEPG) Price Target Increased by 17.65% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for PepGen (NasdaqGS:PEPG) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is an increase of 17.65% from the prior estimate of $8.67 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 115.19% from the latest reported closing price of $4.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in PepGen. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 7.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEPG is 0.05%, an increase of 768.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 124.38% to 54,560K shares. The put/call ratio of PEPG is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 20,065K shares representing 29.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,690K shares , representing an increase of 46.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEPG by 467.34% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,482K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares , representing an increase of 57.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEPG by 778.33% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 2,357K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company.

Vivo Capital holds 2,325K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,030K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,759K shares , representing a decrease of 35.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEPG by 161.05% over the last quarter.

