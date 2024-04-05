People’s Partnership, Provider of The People’s Pension Partners with Nasdaq eVestment to Expand In-House Manager Research Capability

Nasdaq® is proud to announce that People's Partnership, a prominent UK pension fund provider with over £27bn in the People’s Pension, a leading UK master trust, has selected the Nasdaq eVestment™ platform to support their manager selection and due diligence needs.

For over 80 years, People’s Partnership has provided financial products that support their members in building financial foundations for life. The investment team’s adoption of Nasdaq eVestment Analytics is a testament to their commitment to implement best-in-class technology to empower their team in driving value for members as they build toward being one of the largest asset owners in the UK with £50bn AUM projected in the next 5 years.

Empowering People’s Partnership with Data-Driven Insights

People’s Partnership joins more than 1,200 global institutional investors and investment consultants who are leveraging Nasdaq eVestment for its comprehensive database and insightful analytics, which helps to bring transparency and efficiency to the investment process. The platform supports investment teams with the tools needed to make data-driven decisions, deploy limited resources effectively and achieve better portfolio outcomes.

People’s Partnership is revolutionising its manager research by equipping its team with a powerful combination of Nasdaq eVestment’s Research Management system capabilities and comprehensive institutional data analytics. The tool provides access to over 29,500 total active institutional strategies across more than 3,700 managers, both blue chip and boutique.

A Word from the Chief Investment Officer

"We are delighted to partner with Nasdaq eVestment. Their analytics platform will enable our investment team to take more control over our portfolio, increase our conviction in key decisions, reduce costs, and boost returns for our members. Additionally, their Research Management system allows us to centralise our research workflow and evaluations of asset managers. This partnership is a strategic step forward in our mission to become one of the largest asset owners in the UK and deliver the best possible financial outcomes," says Dan Mikulskis, Chief Investment Officer of People’s Partnership.

Visit nasdaq.com/solutions/evestment to learn why thousands of asset owners and intermediaries trust Nasdaq eVestment for their portfolio due diligence and manager selection needs.

Nasdaq Disclaimers:

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2024. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.