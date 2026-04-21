Peoples Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend By 2%

(RTTNews) - Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (PEBC, PPBB, PEBO), on Tuesday, announced that its board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share, an increase of $0.01, or 2%.

The company said that the dividend will be payable on May 18 to shareholders of record on May 4.

The company said the dividend represents a payout of approximately $15 million, or 51.7% of its first-quarter 2026 earnings.

In the pre-market trading, Peoples Bancorp is 2.39% higher at $35.57 on the Nasdaq.

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