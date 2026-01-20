Peoples Bancorp Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $31.75 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $26.93 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $91.05 million from $86.54 million last year.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.75 Mln. vs. $26.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $91.05 Mln vs. $86.54 Mln last year.

