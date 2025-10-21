Peoples Bancorp Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q3, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $29.22 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $31.41 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $91.35 million from $88.91 million last year.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.22 Mln. vs. $31.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $91.35 Mln vs. $88.91 Mln last year.

