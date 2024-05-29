Peoples Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PEBO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.64, changing hands as low as $28.24 per share. Peoples Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEBO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEBO's low point in its 52 week range is $24.84 per share, with $34.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.29.

