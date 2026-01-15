Penumbra Q4 Prel. Revenue Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - Penumbra, Inc. (PEN), a medical devices manufacturer, Thursday reported that its preliminary fourth quarter revenue and full year revenue have increased around 21.4 percent to 22 percent and around 17.3 percent to 17.5 percent respectively.

Preliminary Quarterly revenue grew to the range of $383.0 million to $384.8 million and full year revenue rose to the range of $1,401.3 million to $1,403.1 million.

In pre-market activity, PEN shares were trading at $354.49, up 13.15% on the New York Stock Exchange.

