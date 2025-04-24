Penumbra Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Stock Up, Margins Expand

Penumbra, Inc. PEN reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 83 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.8%. Adjusted EPS improved 102.4% year over year. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar).

GAAP earnings were $1 per share compared with 28 cents in the prior-year period.

PEN Q1 Revenues

Penumbra registered revenues of $324.1 million in the reported quarter, up 16.3% year over year on a reported basis and 16.9% constant exchange rate or CER. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%.

Following the earnings announcement, PEN shares rose 5.3% in after-market trading yesterday.

Penumbra’s Q1 Results in Detail

The company reports under two geographical segments — the United States and International.

PEN recorded revenues of $256.9 million (79.2% total revenues) in the United States, up 22.5% year over year on a reported basis.

Revenues in the International segment dropped 2.5% on a reported basis (down 0.1% in CER) to $67.3 million (20.8% of total revenues).

The company currently reports its product revenues under two categories — Thrombectomy, and Embolization and Access.

The company registered revenues of $226.5 million from sales of Thrombectomy products, up 20.7% on a reported basis and 21.2% in adjusted CER.

Sales of Embolization and Access products totaled $97.6 million, up 7.3% on a reported basis and 8.1% in CER.

PEN’s Q1 Margin Performance

In the reported quarter, Penumbra’s gross profit improved 19.2% year over year to $215.9 million. The gross margin expanded 160 basis points (bps) to 66.6% despite an 11% rise in the cost of revenues.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 6.3% to $153.5 million. Research and development expenses totaled $22 million, down 10.4% year over year. Adjusted operating profit came to be $40.4 million compared to $12.1 million in the comparable 2024 period. Meanwhile, the adjusted operating margin expanded 810 bps year over year to 12.4%.

PEN’s Financial Update

Penumbra exited the first quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents and marketable investments of $378.8 million compared with $340.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Penumbra’s 2025 Outlook

The company reaffirmed its 2025 revenue guidance, expected in the range of $1.34-$1.36 billion. Meanwhile, Penumbra updated its U.S. thrombectomy franchise growth range to 20%-21% from the previous 19%-20% range year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $1.35 billion.

Penumbra continues to expect gross margin expansion of at least 100 bps to more than 67% and operating margin expansion to a range of 13%-14% of revenues for full-year 2025.

Our Take on PEN

Penumbra exited the first quarter of 2025 with earnings and revenues beating estimates. The performance reflects ongoing momentum across the core U.S. thrombectomy business, with the proprietary computer-assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT) technology further enhancing its strong market position. In the U.S. peripheral business, the strong results underscore Lightning Flash 2.0's durable growth and momentum in Venous Thromboembolism (VTE). Expansion of both margins in the quarter is highly encouraging. Penumbra is well-positioned to achieve a gross margin profile of more than 70% by the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, given the macroeconomic scenario in China, Penumbra has excluded the previously forecasted $5 million for the remainder of the year.

