Penumbra Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Penumbra Inc. (PEN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $47.34 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $33.68 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Penumbra Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46.51 million or $1.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.1% to $385.38 million from $315.51 million last year.

Penumbra Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

