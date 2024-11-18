Pentair Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

London, the United Kingdom-based Pentair plc (PNR) provides various water solutions, operating through Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool segments. With a market cap of $17.5 billion, Pentair delivers a range of smart and sustainable water solutions to homes, businesses, and industries enabling its customers to access clean water, reduce water consumption, as well as recover and reuse it.

Pentair has significantly outpaced the broader market over the past year. PNR stock has surged 45.7% on a YTD basis and 65.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 23.1% gains in 2024 and 30.4% returns over the past 52-week period.

Narrowing the focus, Pentair has also outperformed the Invesco Global Water ETF’s (PIO) 2.8% gains on a YTD basis and 15.1% returns over the past year.

Despite reporting better-than-expected results, shares of Pentair experienced a marginal decline after the release of its Q3 earnings on Oct. 22. The company reported a 1.5% year-over-year decline in net sales to $993.4 million, driven by a drop in revenues from its Flow and Water Solutions segments. However, the decline was expected, and Pentair surpassed Wall Street’s topline estimate of $990 million. Notably, significant margin expansion led to strong adjusted operating income growth, resulting in a 16% surge in adjusted EPS compared to the year-ago quarter, reaching $1.09 and exceeding analysts’ expectations by 1.9%.

Moreover, observing the strong performance during the quarter Pentair raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $4.27.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PNR to report a 14.1% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $4.28. Moreover, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed analysts' earnings estimates in the past four quarters.

PNR stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of the 18 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend “Strong Buy,” one advises “Moderate Buy,” and seven suggest a “Hold” rating.

This configuration has been consistent over the past months.

On Oct. 23, RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a “Buy” rating on PNR while raising the price target to $115.

PNR’s mean price target of $110.53 represents a premium of only 4.4% to current price levels. Meanwhile, the Street-high price target of $120 suggests a potential upside of 13.3%.

