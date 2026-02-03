Pentair (PNR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.81, changing hands as low as $99.23 per share. Pentair PLC shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PNR's low point in its 52 week range is $74.25 per share, with $113.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.58. The PNR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

