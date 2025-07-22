Pentair Plc Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pentair plc (PNR) announced earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $148.5 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $186.1 million, or $1.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $1.123 billion from $1.099 billion last year.

Pentair plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $148.5 Mln. vs. $186.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue: $1.123 Bln vs. $1.099 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.16 to $1.20 Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 to $4.85

