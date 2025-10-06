Pentair plc (PNR) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

A strong stock as of late has been Pentair plc (PNR). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 1.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $113.95 in the previous session. Pentair has gained 11.5% since the start of the year compared to the 2.1% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 8.5% return for the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 22, 2025, Pentair reported EPS of $1.39 versus consensus estimate of $1.33.

For the current fiscal year, Pentair is expected to post earnings of $4.84 per share on $4.15 in revenues. This represents a 11.78% change in EPS on a 1.53% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.35 per share on $4.28 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 10.42% and 3.32%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Pentair has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Pentair has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 23.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 30.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 22.1X versus its peer group's average of 15.3X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Pentair currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Pentair passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Pentair shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does PNR Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of PNR have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (ZWS). ZWS has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor beat our consensus estimate by 16.67%, and for the current fiscal year, ZWS is expected to post earnings of $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor have gained 1.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 32.49X and a P/CF of 25.46X.

The Waste Removal Services industry may rank in the bottom 59% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for PNR and ZWS, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pentair plc (PNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (ZWS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.