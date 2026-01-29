PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $106.83 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $104.49 million, or $1.95 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.4% to $538.01 million from $470.11 million last year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $106.83 Mln. vs. $104.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.97 vs. $1.95 last year. -Revenue: $538.01 Mln vs. $470.11 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.