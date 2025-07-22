PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $136.46 million, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $98.25 million, or $1.85 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $444.73 million from $406.12 million last year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $136.46 Mln. vs. $98.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.54 vs. $1.85 last year. -Revenue: $444.73 Mln vs. $406.12 Mln last year.

