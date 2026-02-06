Pennsylvania Is a Retirement Value State With More Options Than Most People Realize

Key Points

The Keystone State probably isn't the first place you might be thinking about in the Northeast.

Yet, Pennsylvania boasts the top four cities in The Motley Fool's Northeast retirement rankings.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Retirement is a big decision, but it is so much more than a financial choice. There are huge lifestyle decisions that have to be included in the mix. Where to live is likely the biggest factor, since it affects both costs and post-work activities. If you are thinking about living in the Northeast, Pennsylvania may be the surprise name at the top of The Motley Fool's list of best places to retire in the Northeast.

Four of the top five

The Motley Fool examined the major locales of the Northeast to determine which had the best combination of benefits for retirement. You might have assumed a city like Manhattan would top the list, given the cultural, educational, and healthcare opportunities it offers. It didn't even break into the top 10. Surprisingly, Pennsylvania took the top four spots on the list thanks to Philadelphia, Armstrong County, Pittsburgh, and Williamsport.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Philadelphia's housing costs and taxes are on the high side, and crime is elevated in some areas. However, the city's healthcare access and cultural opportunities will more than outweigh those negatives for many new retirees, especially those already accustomed to a big-city lifestyle.

Armstrong County has affordable housing and a generally low cost of living. The population is relatively low, so it is basically the opposite of Philly. Indeed, it lacks material entertainment and healthcare choices. However, it is located within driving distance of Pittsburgh, so those who like a rural lifestyle most of the time can always spice things up with a day trip to a big city.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is No. 3 on the list. The city is relatively low cost compared to other cities while still offering the benefits of city life, such as healthcare access and entertainment. On the downside, taxes are a bit high, and some areas of the city suffer from urban blight. Also, Pittsburgh has more stairs than any other major city, so those with mobility issues may want to avoid it.

Williamsport rounds out the top four. The city offers old-world charm and an affordable lifestyle. There are ample opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. But, like Armstrong County, you will miss out on the benefits of big city life. One notable issue is the lack of public transportation, which means that, as in Pittsburgh, retirees with mobility issues will want to think carefully before moving to Williamsport.

New York City is just one place in the Northeast

Pennsylvania probably didn't come to mind when you thought about the Northeast. New York and Boston are the headline grabbers. But if you are retiring in 2026 and thinking about moving, you might want to think smaller, and include Philadelphia, Armstrong County, Pittsburgh, and Williamsport in the mix.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.